IN PICS: Barcelona unveil new signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

Barcelona have been busy showing off new signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix after bagging both players on deadline day.

The duo have both joined on loan for the season and will be hoping to make an impact with Xavi’s side.

Cancelo will be aiming to make the right-back slot his own, while Felix adds to the competition for places in attack.

President Joan Laporta spoke about both players at the event and is clearly thrilled to have got both deals over the line.

“It is a very important day for the club. We brought in a very talented player. And we think that Joao Felix’s talent, with our game system, will be able to express it fully,” he said.

“He is very motivated and so are we. He has shown a commitment to the club and it has been made possible thanks to the work of our team

“It has not been easy. There have been many difficulties. And on the part of his agent, Mendes, who have also made a great effort.

“But above all I would highlight the great effort of the player. We are very excited, with Félix the squad improves a lot.”

Laporta also hailed the arrival of Cancelo on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

“We wanted to incorporate a specialist right back and he is a very versatile player. Despite his youth, he already has a lot of experience. You learn from the joys and also from the bad,” he added.

“As a footballer he will help us a lot. He knows what Barça represents and he is a mature man, even though he is young.”

Welcome to Barcelona!