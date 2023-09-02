Barcelona squad numbers for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo revealed

Barcelona have brought in Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on deadline day and already appear to have confirmed which squad numbers the duo will wear.

There were whispers Felix could take the famous No. 10, now vacant after Ansu Fati’s exit, but it seems he will take on the No. 14 instead.

Joao Félix aparece con el '14' en la web de LaLiga pic.twitter.com/wnUZJsiDoP — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 1, 2023

Nico Gonzalez and Philippe Coutinho have worn the 14 most recently but it’s also been used by Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano in the past.

Of course, it’s also been associated with Johan Cruyff who wore it and, as a coach, liked to give it to players who were debuting.

As for Cancelo, it seems as though he will take on the No. 2. A quick trip to Barcelona’s online store to try and buy his shirt sees his name come up with the 2 alongside it which is no great surprise.

Hector Bellerin was handed the No. 2 at the start of last season, while Sergino Dest and Nelson Semedo have also given the number a go in recent seasons but all struggled to make the right-back spot their own. Let’s hope Cancelo can end Barca’s right-back curse.