Barcelona’s Champions League group stage schedule confirmed

Barcelona’s Champions League group stage fixtures have now been confirmed, with dates set for all six games in Europe’s top competitions.

The Catalans have been drawn in Group H and will take on Porto, Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk for a place in the last 16.

Xavi’s side will start off their campaign at home to Antwerp on September 19. Barca will play at Montjuic which will host its maiden Champions League fixtures this season.

Barca then travel to Porto before a double header against Shakhtar. The away fixture will not take place in Ukraine and will be played at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion instead.

The Catalans then finish off their campaign with a visit from Porto, before a final group-stage match in Belgium at Antwerp.

Check out the full schedule below:

Match Day 1: FC Barcelona v Antwerp | 19 September. 9.00pm

Match Day 2: Porto v FC Barcelona | 4 October. 9.00pm

Match Day 3: FC Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk | 25 October. 6.45pm

Match Day 4: Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Barcelona | 7 November. 6.45pm

Match Day 5: FC Barcelona v Porto | 28 November. 9.00pm

Match Day 6: Antwerp v FC Barcelona | 13 December 9.00pm