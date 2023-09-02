Xavi talks Joao Cancelo, Ansu Fati, Joao Felix and Ez Abde ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Osasuna

Barcelona coach Xavi has faced the press to discuss the latest goings on at the club following the close of the transfer window.

The manager discussed the arrivals of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo as well as the departures of Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Ez Abde.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Osasuna

They are an intense team, who has been with the same coach for many years. Osasuna are a strong team at home. They have just gone out of the Conference League, but they have a good squad and it will be difficult for us.

Xavi on Barca’s transfer business

We’ll see if we have a better team than last year, the grades will come at the end of the season. I am very happy. The club has done a very good job, the team has been strengthened well. The players who have left have asked to leave. We have moved quickly to reinforce. Cancelo is a proven player, who can play on both flanks. Due to the absences of Ansu and Abde we lacked a reinforcement up front. Joao Félix has a lot of talent and has made an effort to come. Everyone has done an extraordinary job to have a competitive team.

Xavi on Joao Felix

Yes, I wanted Joao Felix. He fits us 100%. He’s a natural talent and can make a difference. He can play as 9, on the left and sometimes on the right. He’ll help us a lot this season.

Xavi on Eric Garcia

He came and told me that he wanted a change of scenery, that he needed it. I tried to convince him to stay, but due to fair play circumstances we let him go on loan.

Xavi on Barca’s exits

We have not lost anyone, the three can all return. When you listen to them you understand the need to have more minutes. We are Barca and we do not give anything away. It is very difficult to have minutes here.

Xavi on Barca’s Champions League draw

We are focused on finishing top of the group. There are going to be difficult games and it is not going to be easy at all.

Xavi on if Raphinha will start

You give too much importance to starting. Ferran Torres came off the bench and scored two goals. This is the attitude and the players must understand. There are five changes that can be made. Whether Raphinha starts or comes on as a sub, he has to be prepared.

Xavi on Lamine Yamal

I see him well. He is a mature footballer despite being 16 years old. He is aware of what is happening and he is happy. You have to think positively. He is in the process of maturing and growing.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

He feels that he has to play. The objective is for him to succeed again at Barca.

Xavi on Inigo Martinez

He’s trained and in the squad list. I am very happy to have him in the squad, I think he is a great signing. He struggled in pre-season due to the injury and he will come back in step by step.

Xavi on Ez Abde

We have a buyback option. Abde insisted a lot that he wanted to leave. We have tried to solve it and we have done a good job.

Xavi on Joao Cancelo

His natural position is at right back, but he can also play on the left and inside. He can help us a lot.

Xavi on Jules Kounde

I think he is at a spectacular level. He has started the season very well. He is a guarantee and it gives me a lot of peace of mind to have him on the team. Defensively there are few better than Kounde.