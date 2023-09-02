Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski hits out at referees and says La Liga teams are ‘reluctant’ to play football

Robert Lewandowski doesn’t seem all that enamoured with La Liga right now. The striker has had a slow start to the new campaign and has already moaned about how Barca need to attack more.

The Poland international has now given a fresh interview where he has hit out at La Liga referees and the way some other teams play negative football.

“La Liga is not offensive and attractive. Spanish referees are killing the league,” he said before adding. “I didn’t expect Spanish league teams to be this reluctant to play football.”

Lewandowski has come in for some harsh treatment from defenders in Spain’s top flight and did pick up a knock last time out against Villarreal, although he is expected to be fit to face Osasuna at the weekend.

The striker was also hit with a three-match ban last season after being sent off against Osasuna and then making a gesture towards Gil Manzano as he left the pitch. Lewandowski made it clear at the time he was angry with the suspension and it clearly still rankles.