‘Football needs this talent’ - Roberto de Zerbi talks Ansu Fati’s move to Brighton

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has been discussing Ansu Fati’s loan move to the Seagulls from Barcelona.

The forward asked to leave in a bid to play regular football in the 2023-24 season after becoming a little frustrated with life under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

De Zerbi is thrilled to have Ansu but also feels he has a lot of responsibility to try and get the youngster to rediscover his best form.

“I’m very pleased, it’s a big player,” he told BBC Sport. “We lost Enciso and we needed one big player. “We are lucky because we have a lot of young players, potential top players and it will be one responsibility more. “If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it’s our football heritage and we can’t make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent and you have to manage it in different ways. “I’ve always thought like this. Especially for the big, big talent, I feel the responsibility to help this talent to become great players. “Sometimes the coaches think only of the result, only of their career but football needs to have great players. It’s a big responsibility and I feel it. “I think our style is very close with his characteristics, with his qualities.”

Fati wasn’t in the Brighton squad for Saturday’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League but will be hoping to debut for his new club after the international break.