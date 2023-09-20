Explained: Why Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal isn’t in EA Sports FC

Lamine Yamal will not be featured in EA Sports FC 24, the successor to FIFA 23. The reason is due to his age. Yamal is only 16 and EA Sports does not, as a matter of policy, include players younger than 17.

This situation isn’t new, as Ansu Fati was left off FIFA 20 for the very same reason.

Fans of the game have made their own card, trying to imagine what Yamal’s ratings would look like in the video game.

Lamine won't be eligible to be in #EAFC until he turns 17 which is in exactly 300 days.



The good news for gamers is that Yamal will be 17 by next July, which means he should be able to feature in next year’s edition.