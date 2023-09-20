Xavi thrilled with ‘the best Barcelona’ since he took charge

Xavi Hernandez could not hide his delight after seeing Barcelona dismantle Antwerp 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Catalans hit five for the second match in a row, leaving Xavi simply thrilled at the way his team is playing right now.

“I’m very satisfied. Very happy with this result, but above all with the quality of our play right now. Between this win and the 5-0 against Betis on Saturday I think these are probably the best quality of play we’ve produced since I took over. This is the road we want to be on. The team’s making me proud,” he said.

Yet Xavi also refused to get carried away, warning supporters that far tougher tests away in the Champions League group stages.

“Last year we were in the same situation after the first game and then what happened happened,” he added. “Now we have the most complicated start in Porto, we want to go to the round of 16 and if it’s first in the group, much better. It will be the most difficult game.”

It’s a great start to the Champions League for Barcelona. Next up is a visit from Celta followed by a trip to Mallorca in La Liga.