Joao Felix: I’m enjoying myself at Barcelona

Joao Felix has admitted he’s loving life at Barcelona following his move on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international scored on his first start against Betis and followed that up with a double and and an assist against Antwerp.

Here’s what he had to say afterwards:

“We produced a great match, all of us. I’m delighted to win. “I’m very happy, that’s because I’m enjoying myself,” he said. “My team-mates are helping me a lot, I’m pleased to be playing next to Lewandowski. I watched him a lot before I moved here and I said that I’d play close to him and that I knew his movements.” “I’m here to help the job that we are all involved in - making the fans happy and satisfied. It’s a happy coincidence that João Cancelo has arrived here at the same time and people are talking about ‘the Joãos.’”

There’s no doubt it’s been a great start to life at Barcelona for Felix and Cancelo, with both players quickly making an impact at the club.