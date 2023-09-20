‘His signing was heaven-sent’ - Barcelona boss Xavi already in love with Ilkay Gundogan

Xavi Hernandez made it clear just how glad he is to have Ilkay Gundogan in his team after Barcelona hammered Antwerp 5-0 in the Champions League.

Gundogan arrived on a free transfer after winning the treble with Manchester City last season, and Xavi is already impressed by the midfielder’s quality.

“When Gundo has the ball, everything gets better. As simple as that. He does everything well, absolutely everythin,” he told reporters. “If we play good is because of guys like him. His signing was heaven-sent, honestly. A superlative player, a total joy to watch.”

Gundogan appears to be perfectly happy at Barcelona too. “Successful start into the new #UCL season Good work from everyone - ¡Vamos Barça!” he wrote on X after Tuesday’s victory.

Barca’s big win over Antwerp is a great start to the team’s Champions League campaign, although tougher tests await with Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk up next for Xavi’s side in the competition.