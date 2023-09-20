FC Barcelona 5-0 Royal Antwerp: Brilliant start - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have got their 2023/24 Champions League off to a blistering start. Royal Antwerp never got a look-in at the Estadi Olimpic this evening as the Catalans eased their way to a 5-0 victory.

Best start to the Champions League since 2016 - FC Barcelona

Tuesday was a very special night at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. FC Barcelona beat Royal Antwerp 5-0 to get off to their highest scoring start to a Champions League since they beat Glasgow Celtic 7-0 in 2016. João Félix (2), Lewandowski, Bataille (og) and Gavi provided the second five-goal feast that the stadium has enjoyed in the space of just three days.

Xavi: 'The best since I've been here' - FC Barcelona

“This is the best football we've played since I've been Barça manager" said a beaming Xavi Hernández after his side had started their Champions League campaign in such convincing fashion against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday. Every member of his squad played exceptionally, but he particularly mentioned the performances of João Félix, Gündoğan and Gavi.

Lamine Yamal becomes FC Barcelona's youngest ever debutant in the Champions League - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal continues to make history, this time in the Champions League. Barça's number 27 came on as a second half substitute today against Royal Antwerp at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and became the club's youngest ever player to feature in Europe's premier club competition, aged just 16 years and 68 days old.

Lewandowski brings up 100 European goals in just 139 matches - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th goal in European competitions against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday. The striker reached the figure in his 139th match in Europe, having played for Lech Poznan (6 goals in 16 games), Borussia Dortmund (18 in 36 games), Bayern (69 in 79 games) and now Barça (7 in 8 games).

Joao Felix continues dream start to his Barça career with Antwerp brace - SPORT

Joao Félix is making the most of his first few games in a Barcelona shirt. The Portuguese forward was once again in the spotlight against Antwerp three days after his first big night at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with a great performance against Real Betis.