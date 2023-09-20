Alejandro Balde renews Barcelona contract until 2028

Barcelona have confirmed that Alejandro Balde has extended his contract with the club until 2028.

The renewal has been in the works for some time but is finally official which will be another huge boost to the Catalan giants.

Here’s Barca’s official statement.

“FC Barcelona and the player Alejandro Balde have reached an agreement for a new contract which will take the player through to 30 June 2028. “The buy out clause is set at 1bn euros.”

Balde will officially put pen to paper on his contract on Thursday at a special ceremony where he’ll also speak to the press.

The left-back has become a key player for Barcelona since breaking into the first team last season under Xavi.

Balde has gone on to make the position his own, despite competition for places, and has gone to make 55 first-team appearances.

Manchester City have been interested in trying to lure Balde away from Camp Nou, but the defender has now committed his future to the Catalan giants. Barcelona are also expected to announce new contracts for Lamine Yamal and Xavi shortly.