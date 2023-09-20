Sergi Darder reveals why he turned down summer move to Barcelona

Espanyol captain Sergi Darder has revealed he did receive an approach from Barcelona in the summer transfer window but rejected the chance to move to Camp Nou.

Darder was one of a host of midfielders linked with a move to Barcelona, and he’s told Catalunya Radio why he said no.

“When you get an offer from Barcelona, even if you are from Espanyol or Real Madrid, you get nervous and you consider it, but when you think about it coldly you say that it’s impossible. I wish it were another team that played in the Champions League and aspired to win La Liga,” he explained. “Out of respect for Espanyol I said no (to Barcelona), even though I intended to leave the club. I would understand if other people did it.”

Barcelona did end up signing two midfielders. Ilkay Gundogan moved on a free transfer from Manchester City and Oriol Romeo also returned from Girona. Meanwhile, Darder ending up moving back Real Mallorca,