Eric Garcia: Leaving Barcelona was hard but I needed minutes

Eric Garcia has admitted leaving Barcelona this summer on loan for Girona was hard but he did it because he knew he needed to play.

The center-back has moved on after slipping down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and says he made the best decision for his career.

“Obviously it’s hard to leave Barça. It was the third season there and my team-mates were friends, but everyone has to think about their case and it was up to me to go out, enjoy, play, and that’s why I made this decision,” he said. “One of the reasons is to be able to add minutes. It is important for me to have continuity and the end of last season was difficult for me. I think Girona is the best opportunity I had.”

Girona have made a fine start to the season and are level on points with Barcelona currently, a position Eric is hoping his team can maintain.

“Regarding the table, we all know that we would like to finish in those positions and we have to take advantage of the moment we are in, but we also have to be aware that in a season there are always ups and downs,” he added.

Girona are back in action at the weekend in La Liga against Real Mallorca, while Barca play host to Celta Vigo.