Pedri reveals the key piece of advice he’s been given by Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has given a fresh interview to Men’s Health magazine where he’s opened up on some key pieces of advice from Xavi and Luis Enrique.

The Spain international highlighted one particular aspect he’s added to his game after chatting with the Barcelona boss.

“It is a pride to be compared to Andrés Iniesta, but I have to make my own career. I have to be Pedri,” he said. “From Xavi Hernández I have learned something that I didn’t do so much and now I do a lot: look before receiving... And from Luis Enrique, above all, to compete and to know how to convey what you want.”

Pedri also had a nice little anecdote about team-mate Gavi and how he used to drive him to training. The midfielder also says there is no way Gavi would do a cover for Men’s Health.

“I took Gavi in ​​the car every day but now he has gotten his license and I don’t see him as much,” he said. “He would be very embarrassed to do this cover of Men’s Health!”

Pedri is currently sidelined through injury but is on the recovery trail and is expected to return to action next month.