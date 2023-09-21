Balde extends FC Barcelona contract until 2028 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and the player Alejandro Balde have reached an agreement for a new contract which will take the player through to 30 June 2028. The buy out clause is set at 1bn euros.

Betis and now Royal Antwerp have both been on the end of 5-0 thrashings by a Barça side that's certainly feeling nicely settled into life at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. And on the subject of settling in nicely, João Félix has taken no time at all to find some of the best football of his whole career at his new club.

Barcelona could barely have wished for a better start to life for their pair of deadline day signings. Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo saw game time in the second half of their debuts at Osasuna, but since starting their second game, Barcelona have been transformed.

Sergi Darder was one of the players that Barcelona were linked with. The highly-rated midfielder was expected to leave Espanyol – Barcelona’s city rivals – following their relegation, and he had multiple clubs interested in securing his signature.

The good news keeps coming for Barcelona, as they are set to welcome back Ronald Araujo into contention. The Uruguayan has been out of action since the opening day draw with Getafe, after which he suffered a hamstring injury.