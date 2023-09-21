Joao Felix admits he took a ‘significant’ pay cut to join Barcelona and talks future

Joao Felix has admitted he took a “significant” pay cut to move to Barcelona and has been blown away by his start to life with Xavi’s side.

The Portugal international has arrived on loan and made an instant impact with the Catalans, scoring three goals in his first two matches.

Here’s what he makes of it all:

“I honestly didn’t expect it. I believed, and still believe, that this is the ideal place for me but the truth is that things are going very, very well and I didn’t expect them to go so well. Let them continue like this and let it be like this until the end,” he said. “Yes, the truth is, I gave up a significant amount of money from my salary. But well, I needed to change, I needed to go to a place where I could practice my football and as I said, I always believed that this would be the ideal place. Things are going well and I had to make that effort to have joy playing again.”

Felix was also asked about the future and whether he’s hoping to stay at Barcelona past the end of the current campaign.

“Well, for me it depends on how the season ends. Afterwards, Barcelona is the one who has to negotiate with Atleti and that depends after Atleti, if they want to make things easier or not,” he added. “But those are business things, values, which I don’t get involved in. I do my job on the field, I try to do my best so that they want to sign me in the end and that thing about values, whether I go or not go or for how much, doesn’t interest me.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

There are fears already that if Felix continues to impress at Barcelona this season then he might be out of the club’s financial reach when his loan deal expires. However, for now let’s just enjoy the campaign and hope that Felix can maintain his early form.