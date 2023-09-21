Joao Cancelo says Barcelona move ‘is a risk’ but wants to find his ‘best version’ again

Joao Cancelo has spoken about his desire to prove himself at Barcelona after hitting a bit of a sticky patch in his career.

The defender left Manchester City for a loan spell with Bayern in January before moving to Barcelona this summer.

Cancelo has told Mundo Deportivo that he want to show what we can do with Xavi’s side in a bid to get back on track.

“My family, all my friends know that I wanted to play here for a long time, it is a club that always excited me because my idols played here,” he said. “Now, I want to show people the player I am, lately I haven’t had the performance I wanted and I want to give my best version to help this club get back to where it deserves.”

Cancelo also said it’s a bit of a risk moving from treble-winners Manchester City to Barcelona and added he knows he’ll have to play well if he’s to secure a permanent move.

“Yes, it’s risky, but my life has always been a risk. I always like to take risks, in my social life I am also like that,” he added. “First I want to perform here. It is not because of these two games that the entire team did well, with two victories that we convinced. What I want is to perform, and at the end to speak. “First, perform, win titles with this club, be an important player on the team, and at the end talk about staying or not. It will depend on the club, on how I performed. “In the end they measure you by performance, if you don’t perform, you don’t stay. If you perform, they will love you. So I want to perform, work and enjoy this club.

Barcelona have already looked vastly-improved with Cancelo and Joao Felix in the starting XI this season. The big question now is whether both players can maintain this level and help guide Xavi’s side to more titles.