Joao Felix nominated for Champions League Player of the Week after Barcelona hit five

Joao Felix has been nominated for Champions League Player of the Week following the first round of matches in this year’s group stage.

The Barcelona summer signing impressed in the 5-0 win over Antwerp, scoring twice and picking up an assist as Xavi’s side romped to victory.

Felix’s performance means he’s up for the award along with Jude Bellingham, Martin Odegaard and Galeno.

Bellingham continued his fairytale start to life at Real Madrid with a late winner against Union Berlin, while Martin Odegaard was on target in an impressive 4-0 win for Arsenal against PSV on their return to Europe’s top competition.

Felix also faces competition from Galeno who scored twice and made another as Porto beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1. The two teams are also in Barca’s Champions League group this time around, with Xavi’s side heading to Porto next in the competition.

The Barcelona forward is also up for Goal of The Week along with Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, Galatasaray’s Tete, and Lens midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

It’s certainly been a good week for Joao Felix!