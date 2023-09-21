Alejandro Balde on taking Gerard Pique’s No. 3 shirt at Barcelona: I wear it with incredible pride

Alejandro Balde has been speaking about life at Barcelona after signing his new contract at the club which will run until 2028.

The defender has taken the No. 3 shirt this season and says that playing in the same jersey Gerard Pique wore for 15 seasons is not a burden but a matter of huge pride.

“Each player has his own story,” he said. reporters. “The number ‘3’ has been an important number at the club. Geri has worn it for 15 years and has been a legend of the club and a reference for all young people. I wear it with incredible pride.”

Balde also spoke about his own journey though the ranks and his gratitude about being able to make it all the way into the first team.

“I have been at the club for 13 years now and I only have good memories. When I arrived at the age of 13 I had the dream of playing for the first team and that day has come,” he added. “I would like to thank my family, who are always with me, the president, the coach and I’m very grateful for everyone. In my mind there was this objective, but it is a very long road with many sacrifices and not everyone achieves it.”

The teenager has been a relevation since bursting onto the scene but says there is much more still to come.

“I hope to continue contributing and growing, it’s five more years but I will still be very young, at 24, and I hope to continue for many more years,” he said. “The truth is that we have started very well: we have an incredible team, incredible talent, and on a personal level I am very young and I have a lot of room for improvement.”

Balde’s contract extension is great news for Barcelona as they’ve secured the future of yet another talented youngster. Lamine Yamal is expected to be the next contract renewal announced, with the teenager expected to sign on for another three years.