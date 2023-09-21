Deco facing ‘titanic job’ to keep Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo at Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has a massive job on his hands if he is to keep Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo at the Camp Nou after this season.

The two players have arrived on season-long loans and both have already impressed for Xavi’s side.

Diario Sport are looking to the future and report that Deco has a “titanic job” to land both players permanently due to the finances involved.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are both known to be tough negotiators who will not want either player to leave on the cheap.

Felix has made it pretty clear he doesn’t want to play for Atletico any longer, but he is thought to have signed a contract extension before he departed for Barcelona that runs until 2029.

If Felix continues to impress with Xavi’s side, he’s likely to attract plenty of admirers, leaving Barcelona facing a fight to keep hold of him - even if they are his “dream club.”

There’s likely to be a similar issue with Cancelo. The full-back has a deal with City until 2027 and, even if he wants to stay, it will need a lot of financial work over the summer to make it viable.