Lionel Messi says he tries to teach his kids Barcelona’s values

Lionel Messi doesn’t grant too many interviews but he’s been in relaxed mood in a chat with comedian Migue Granados this week.

The GOAT may sadly no longer be a Barcelona player, but the club is still having a clear influence on his life as well as his children’s.

Here’s what he’s sad to say about parenthood.

“I think I am a good father and I try to pass on to my children the values ​​they taught me when I was young. I follow the approach of the club I grew up in, Barça… Barça’s values ​​are very important,” he said.

Messi also showed off his famous Barcelona tattoo on his leg, adding: “Look, I got this tattoo to show my love for the club that made me who I am.”

The GOAT is currently enjoying life in America at Inter Miami but did glimpse into the future when asked if he’d make the next World Cup.

“I’m not thinking about the next World Cup yet, it’s far. About the upcoming Copa America, yes. It’s going to be nice. After that, we will see, depending on how I am. The years have passed and we have to see how I feel, I’ll see it day by day,” he added.

“I don’t want to think about the after. I want to enjoy it as much as I can, what I like the most is playing.”