Barcelona Atletic lose Pelayo Fernández to five months due to knee injury

Barcelona Atletico have been hit with an injury blow after the club confirmed Pelayo Fernandez is expected to miss the next five months.

The defender, who is one of the captains this season, has been forced to go under the knife due to a knee injury and will not play again until 2024.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Barça Atlètic player Pelayo Fernández underwent successful surgery this Wednesday night for an injury to the external meniscus of his right knee.

“The operation was carried out by Dr. Antonio Maestro, under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Services, in Gijón. The estimated time of sick leave is about five months.”

Fernandez picked up the problem early in the 2-2 draw against Fuenlabrada and had to be replaced by Pau Cubarsí.

His injury means the highly-rated Cubarsi and summer signing Mbacke could now come into the team to partner Mikayil Faye in the heart of the defense.