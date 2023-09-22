Barcelona’s Deco discussed Arthur Vermeeren move with Antwerp ahead of UCL clash

Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly chatted with Marc Overmars about the possibility of signing Arthur Vermeeren ahead of the team’s clash with Antwerp in the Champions League this week.

Vermeeren has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester Unitedand Dortmund recently after impressing for Mark van Bommel’s side.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Barcelona haven’t made a decision yet on whether to go for Vermeeeren next season but are interested in the youngster.

The report also claims that Antwerp would be willing to consider selling the midfielder, providing their 20 million euro asking price is met.

Barcelona are reportedly now set to talk to the player’s agent to try and determine his ambitions for the future and assess whether to take their interest any further.

Van Bommel has already made it clear just how highly he rates Vermeeren. He said that he didn’t want to speak to Xavi directly about his midfielder because the Barcelona boss would then want to “buy him immediately.”