Alejandro Balde ‘has Barcelona in his blood’ - Joan Laporta thrilled as defender pens extension

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hailed Alejandro Balde after the left-back put pen to paper on a contract extension at the club on Thursday.

Balde has committed his future to the Catalan giants until 2028, and Laporta is very grateful to see him continue his career with the club.

“First of all I want to thank the effort that his entire team of advisors has made. Above all, he, Alejandro, who has Barça in his blood and today is one of those days that make history at Barça,” he told reporters. “Because it is confirmed that a boy trained at home comes to the first team because he loves Barça and has parents who have educated him in our values. Many thanks to them also for what you have taught him. “And also to all the trainers of the club. Also the work to complete this operation that Deco has done. The coaching staff were the first to ask for his renewal. “And thank you Mendes, that apart from defending the interests of your client you take into account the interests of Barça. You defend yours but sometimes with some sacrifices.”

Balde had attracted interest from Premier League champions Manchester City due to his impressive performances, but there’s no doubt that he’s Barca through and through and isn’t going anywhere.