Third game in a row for the blaugranes at the Estadi Olímpic, and here is our worldwide guide to the kick-off times and broadcasters of the game against the Galicians

Balde: 'I made my dream come true' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona star signs extended contract until 2028 together with president Joan Laporta, first vice-president Rafa Yuste and director of sport Deco

João Félix nominated for UEFA Player of the Week - FC Barcelona

João Félix's name is on everyone's lips after his excellent performance against Royal Antwerp. With two goals, one assist and plenty of other fine details, the Portuguese forward is one of the four candidates to be named UEFA Player of the Week, along with Odegaard, Galeno and Bellingham.

Barca interested in new Girona starlet Savio - SPORT

Girona have been very successful in the market this summer. Continuing with Míchel's project that achieved such good results last season, the club reinforced with specific pieces. And one of them, Savio, is becoming the revelation of La Liga.

Lionel Messi on his future after retirement - SPORT

Leo Messi gave an interview on 'Olga Live' in which he reviewed, in a relaxed tone, the current moment in which he lives, after signing for Inter Miami after not renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian has put an end to his time in Europe and has been living in the MLS in the United States for months now.

Xavi new deal with Barca sealed, set to be announced Friday - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez's renewal as FC Barcelona coach will be a fact in the next few hours. The agreement between the Catalan coach and FC Barcelona has been complete for the last few days and now all that remains to be done is to sign the contract, which, unless there is a change of schedule, will take place this Friday.

Xavi on Gavi: Sometimes you have to stop him! - SPORT

Today's Barça, without the grit, hard work and attitude with which Gavi imbues in the other players, would be meaningless. For Xavi, he is an essential player. At 19 years of age, he plays like a veteran, he doesn't shy away, he bites. A sometimes unstoppable impetus. After the resounding victory over Antwerp in the Champions League opener, Xavi, asked at the press conference, could not be more sincere about the figure of the Villafranca player.

The renewal of Frenkie de Jong, a key issue at Barcelona - SPORT

He has already taken a step forward in terms of leadership and ascendancy within the team, but Frenkie de Jong's start to the 2023/24 season has been superlative. Positioned at the base of the box midfield, whether accompanied by Oriol Romeu, Gavi or Gündogan, the Dutchman is enjoying himself. And he is making Xavi's team play and thrive.