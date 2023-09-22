Barcelona waiting on Vitor Roque news after Brazilian is stretchered off in tears

Barcelona are anxiously waiting for news on Vitor Roque after seeing the forward stretchered off with an ankle injury while playing for Athletico Paranaense.

The Brazilian only lasted 11 minutes before he departed with what appeared to be a serious injury. Certainly the youngester looked pretty emotional as he was taken off the pitch.

There’s no official word yet on the injury or how long Vitor Roque may be out of action for.

VITOR ROQUE LESIONADO! Ele sofreu essa chegada do Nico Hernández quando estava com a perna no chão e teve que deixar o campo de maca! Que não seja nada grave!



Athletico x Internacional é AGORA na @tntbr e na @CazeTVOficial:

AS are reporting that Barcelona are fearing he could miss the next three months, while Mundo Deportivo note how he went off but sat on the bench wearing an ice pack - suggesting it may not be too serious.

Either way, Barcelona will be hoping for good news. The club still want to bring in Vitor Roque in January, rather than next summer, but are still trying to figure out if such a transfer is viable financially.

Get well soon Vitor Roque!