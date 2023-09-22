OFFICIAL: Xavi extends Barcelona contract until 2025

Barcelona have confirmed that Xavi has officially signed a contract extension at the club that will run until 2025 with the option for another year.

The announcement comes as no surprise, with Xavi having already admitted he wanted to continue and would not be a problem for the club when it came to negotiations.

Here’s the official announcement:

“FC Barcelona and coach Xavi Hernández have reached an agreement for the extension of his contract until 20 June 2025 with the option of an additional year. “The signing took place this Friday the Spotify Camp Nou offices in the presence of president Joan Laporta; first vicepresident Rafa Yusta; Economic vicepresident, Eduard Romeu and the director of the Area of Football, Anderson Luis de Souza, ‘Deco’. “

Xavi’s been rewarded after winning the league title in his first full season as manager, and the club will be hoping for more success this season.

The announcement follows news that Alejandro Balde has also extended his contract with Barcelona this week. Now we’re just waiting for news that Lamine Yamal has also penned a new deal with the Catalans.