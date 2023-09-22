Xavi talks Joao Felix, Vitor Roque injury and Barcelona rotation ahead of Celta Vigo

Xavi spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s next La Liga game at home to Celta Vigo.

The Barcelona boss spoke about his new contract, Saturday’s opponents, Joao Felix’s form, Ronald Araujo’s form and playing at Montjuic.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Celta Vigo

We arrive in a good moment of form. We face a Celta team that has fewer points than it deserves. Rafa Benítez is a very experienced coach. Last year it was difficult for us and we hope to get the victory.

Xavi on his new contract

My renewal was settled days ago. We reached an agreement a few days ago and it’ll be announced shortly. I’m happy.

We arrived at a complicated time. Two important titles have been won last year, but it is still a process. I feel supported by the president, especially in bad times. I feel very strong and confident. We are in a good moment, but we cannot stop working.

Xavi on his squad

We have improved the level of players. Having Gundogan or Cancelo is an advantage and players that we already had last year have improved. The daily work is paying off and the improvement of the squad is evident.

Xavi on Joao Felix

He provides dynamism in attack. He knows when to go deep, and he knows how to play between the lines as a midfielder. When you have to play easy, he plays easy and that doesn’t just help Robert but the whole team.

Xavi on Vitor Roque

With Vitor Roque, we are in contact. Doctor Pruna is in contact with Brazil continuously and we are waiting to find out how he is doing. We are following up on him.

Xavi on futures of Cancelo and Felix

It’s early. Let’s see, there will be twists and turns. We are delighted with Joao Felix. He is happy and enjoying himself. I see Cancelo the same. I hope they both continue like this.

Xavi on how long he could stay at Barca

This is Barça and there are brutal demands. There have been moments when I have not had a good time. I hope I can spend many years here. I have tremendous confidence and I am happy. 15 years would be a very difficult task.

Xavi on Montjuic

We feel at home in the Estadi Olímpic. The atmosphere being generated between the team and the fans is creating wonderful harmony.

Xavi on his best moment as Barca boss so far

I’ll go with the Spanish Super Cup in January. It was a turning point. The players saw it and began to believe. It was the key moment.

Xavi on rotation

There are players who have played a lot of minutes and others who are in excellent shape and will hardly rotate. At a minimum, we will try to rotate two players per game.

Xavi on Ronald Araujo

He is very happy. His spirit is key for the team. The feeling we have when he plays is one of maximum security.

Xavi on Andreas Christensen

He had discomfort in his Achilles and we protected him. The other day he played 90 minutes and was at a great level. For me he is a very important footballer. Maximum confidence.