Barcelona told how much to pay for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have reportedly already been told how much they will have to pay if they are to land Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on a permanent basis.

It’s already been claimed that Deco faces a “titanic” task keeping hold of the duo, and they certainly will not come cheap next summer.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Atletico want around €80 million for Felix. Diego Simeone’s side paid a club-record €127m for the Portugal international in 2019 and tied him down to a contract until 2029 before he left for Barcelona.

Over at Manchester City, the word is that Pep Guardiola’s side would be willing to sell Cancelo for around €25m. The price is relatively low as he’s clearly no longer in Pep’s plans and will turn 30 in May next year.

Both players have made a bright start to life at Barcelona but there’s obviously a long way to go until next summer when the two loans are set to expire.