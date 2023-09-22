 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona told how much to pay for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

The duo won’t come cheap

By Gill Clark
Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly already been told how much they will have to pay if they are to land Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on a permanent basis.

It’s already been claimed that Deco faces a “titanic” task keeping hold of the duo, and they certainly will not come cheap next summer.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Atletico want around €80 million for Felix. Diego Simeone’s side paid a club-record €127m for the Portugal international in 2019 and tied him down to a contract until 2029 before he left for Barcelona.

Over at Manchester City, the word is that Pep Guardiola’s side would be willing to sell Cancelo for around €25m. The price is relatively low as he’s clearly no longer in Pep’s plans and will turn 30 in May next year.

Both players have made a bright start to life at Barcelona but there’s obviously a long way to go until next summer when the two loans are set to expire.

