Ronald Araujo passed fit for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo

Barcelona have been handed a fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s league match against Celta, with defender Ronald Araujo passed fit for the game.

Xavi’s side have been without the Uruguay international for over a month due to injury but he’s been given the green light and is in the squad.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS



✅ Araujo has been declared fit and is available for #BarçaCelta pic.twitter.com/1u3n7yNERV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2023

The news will be a further boost to Xavi’s side who head into the match after two straight 5-0 wins over Real Betis in La Liga and Antwerp in the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see how Xavi lines up his defense against Celta following Araujo’s return to injury.

The Barcelona boss could be tempted to make changes to rotate his squad and thrust Araujo back into the starting XI.

Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are also fit and available as Barcelona look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.