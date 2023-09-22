Athletico Paranaense offer injury update on Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque

Athletico Paranaense have offered an injury update on Vitor Roque and confirmed he has suffered ankle ligament damage but will not undergo surgery for now.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in tears after picking up the injury and the club have now offered an update on his fitness.

“Striker Vitor Roque underwent tests this Friday (22), after spraining his right ankle suffered in the match against Internacional,” read a statement. “With imaging tests and evaluation by the Athletico Paranaense Medical Department, a ligament injury to the syndesmosis of the right ankle was found, without the need for surgical intervention. “Vitor Roque has already started treatment at CAT Caju.

ESPN had previously reported Vitor Roque would go under the knife but it seems the injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Athletico Paranaense haven’t put a timeline on when the Brazilian could return to action but it still seems as though he will miss several weeks at least.

Barcelona will be relieved it’s not a serious injury after agreeing a deal for the youngster in the summer. The Catalans are keen to incorporate him in the January transfer window but still need to make financial room before his arrival can be guaranteed.