The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play a third straight home game as they return to La Liga action to face Celta Vigo at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

The big news for this one is the return of the Uruguayan Monster: Ronald Araujo is back after missing five weeks with a hamstring injury, which is a big boost to the Barça defense as the team begins a busy stretch of games in the next two weeks. Araujo’s return means only Pedri (thigh) is currently out through injury, so Xavi has a pretty healthy and settled squad to work with right now.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Iñigo, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET (Barcelona), 5.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 10pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!