The lowdown on RC Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona

A closer look at the guests in Saturday's fixture, who have caused several problems for FC Barcelona in recent years

Ronald Araujo back in the squad against Celta - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona play Celta in a Saturday 6.30pm CEST kick-off at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and Xavi Hernández named his squad for that game on Friday morning. And the big news is that Ronald Araujo is back for the first time since the Liga opener against Getafe.

Xavi Hernández extends contract with FC Barcelona until 2025 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and coach Xavi Hernández have reached an agreement for the extension of his contract until 20 June 2025 with the option of an additional year. The signing took place this Friday the Spotify Camp Nou offices in the presence of president Joan Laporta; first vicepresident Rafa Yusta; Economic vicepresident, Eduard Romeu and the director of the Area of Football, Anderson Luis de Souza, ‘Deco’.

Top five moments for Xavi Hernández as FC Barcelona coach - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández has committed himself to the Club until 2025 with the option of another year following his contract extension. The hope for the blaugrana legend will be to add yet more great memories for Culers to the ones we have already experienced since the man from Terrassa took over back in November 2021. Here we have five such moments for you right here.

They key clause in Xavi's contract that will allow him to stay until 2026 - SPORT

Xavi Hernández's contract renewal as the coach of FC Barcelona is now official. The agreement between the Catalan coach and the Blaugrana had been reached a few days ago, with everything finalised on Friday at the club's offices.

Future Barcelona striker Vitor Roque ruptures the ligaments in his ankle - SPORT

It's not good news for Vitor Roque, Barcelona, and Athletico Paranaense coming out of Curitiba. According to SPORT's information, following the initial tests carried out on the player early Friday morning, everything points to 'Tigrinho' being sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks due to the severe blow he received on his right ankle on Thursday.

How much would it cost for Barça to sign the Joaos, Felix & Cancelo? - SPORT

They say you should avoid falling in love with a loan player at all costs, but Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix have already stolen the hearts of FC Barcelona fans. And according to 'Mundo Deportivo', the club are working on finding out how much it would cost to sign them both on loan. The total figure would be in excess of €100 million.