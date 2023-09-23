Barcelona concerned about Frenkie de Jong injury after midfielder forced off against Celta

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong suffered an ankle injury against Celta Vigo on Saturday which forced the Dutchman off in the first half.

The Netherlands international had to be replaced before the break by Gavi, and it’s now been widely reportedly that he’s sprained his ankle.

It’s not clear yet how serious De Jong’s injury is or how long he will be out for, but there does appear to be a fair bit of concern.

Xavi spoke briefly about De Jong after the game and admitted that he’d asked to go off which is not something that happens very often.

“Frenkie has to be tested. The feeling is uncomfortable, he couldn’t continue and he asked for a change. If he asked for it, there must be something, Frenkie is a strong guy,” he told reporters.

Diario Sport are already reporting that De Jong could be out until November and will miss at least a month.

Barcelona are back in action on Tuesday in La Liga, away at Mallorca, and will surely be without De Jong for the trip.

Xavi’s side then host Sevilla on Friday before heading to Porto next week for the second match of the Champions League group stage.

Barcelona certainly won’t want to be without De Jong for long. The Dutchman has been in superb form this season and is an essential part of Xavi’s plans.