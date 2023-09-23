Joao Cancelo says he played a ‘very bad game’ after scoring winner for Barcelona against Celta

Joao Cancelo spoke out after Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Celta Vigo and said he played a very bad game for the Catalan giants.

Barca were trailing 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes but pulled off a stunning comeback with Robert Lewandowski scoring a brace before Cancelo won it in the 89th minute.

Here’s what the Portugal international had to say afterwards.

“Personally I was playing a very bad game. I was having a lot of technical errors, but you have to be focused and, look, it was enough to give us the three points,” he said. “We haven’t played well, but the important thing is that we win the three points. We were patient and the most important thing is the three points.” “I was lost in my head... a lot of technical errors, which is not usual for me and that’s why the important thing is to have won the game. “If I perform, the club will love me and if I don’t, they will kick me out. Step by step and add points.”

Cancelo now has two goals and an assist in his first three appearances for Barcelona since signing on loan from Manchester City.