Xavi praises Barcelona’s courage after ‘brutal comeback’ against Celta

Xavi praised Barcelona’s comeback after seeing his team come back from 2-0 down to beat Celta 3-2 at Montjuic on Saturday.

The hosts scored three times inside the final 10 minutes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and make it five wins from six games played.

Xavi knows his team weren’t at their best but liked the belief they showed to turn the game around.

“It was a brutal comeback. We played with faith, with courage, although we were a bit sloppy at times,” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said. “The circulation wasn’t the same as in the last few games. It’s a comeback based on the desire to win. When you don’t play well, you have to pull these things out. “Celta were brilliant at the back and their counter attack is lethal. They closed off our passing lines and we found it hard to find a gap. Celta were excellent. “We tend to suffer when the intensity goes out of games. But you learn from your mistakes and have to keep going until the end. We need to show that we too have character, and we did that tonight.”

Saturday’s win sees Barcelona move to the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.