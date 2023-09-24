Ilkay Gundogan sends message to Barcelona after late Celta win

Ilkay Gundogan was impressed with Barcelona’s comeback win over Celta Vigo but admitted his team have much to improve after the victory.

Xavi’s side went 2-0 down at home to Rafa Benitez’s men but managed to pull out an amazing comeback to snatch a late victory.

Gundogan took to social media after the game to share his thoughts. “Incredible comeback but also many things we need to improve!” he wrote on X.

Incredible comeback ⚽ but also many things we need to improve! #ForçaBarça ❤️ @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/3RPSGbozir — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) September 23, 2023

Xavi also admitted his team had been a little “messy” against Celta before their storming finish which saw Robert Lewandowski score a brace before Joao Cancelo hit a late winner.

Barcelona may not have been totally convincing but still took all three points to maintain their unbeaten start and head to the top of La Liga.

Xavi’s side now face Real Mallorca, Sevilla, Porto and Granada before domestic football pauses once again for another international break.