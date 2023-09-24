FC Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo: Titanic turnaround! - FC Barcelona

Barça have been famed for their comebacks over the years, and what we witnessed at the Estadi Olimpic today was up there with the best of them. Xavi's side were trailing 2-0 with a quarter of an hour to go. And to be perfectly honest, deservedly so. Celta had been outstanding and Barça’s performance had had very little to do with the tremendous 5-0 romps against Betis and Antwerp of recent days.

Second best run under Xavi - FC Barcelona

Barça just can't stop winning. Not even when they're 2-0 down with just nine minutes of regular time to go. That's six straight competitive victories now, which equates to the second best streak since Xavi Hernández has been manager, bettering the five of September 2022 and April 2023, and now just two short of the run of eight in January and February 2023.

Xavi hails 'epic character and courage' - FC Barcelona

The day after extending his contract, the FC Barcelona manager is ecstatic after his side turn around a 2-0 deficit in the final minutes of an enthralling game of football

Frenkie de Jong injury news - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong show that he has an injury to the tibiofibular syndesmosis in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

Making Montjuic home: from chaos to euphoria with Xavi the interventionist - SPORT

Barcelona experienced their first epic evening in Montjuïc. Epic is not a recurring adjective in the history of a club that tends to explain its successes more by footballing reasons than by matters of faith. But victory seemed almost impossible with only 10 minutes left when Barça were down two goals against Celta Vigo.

Joao Cancelo: Playing at Barca is a dream but if I don't play well, they'll get rid of me - SPORT

Joao Cancelo was honest in his analysis of Barça's comeback against Celta (3-2). The Portuguese full-back acknowledged his poor game, but stressed the importance of having taken three points from a game in which they were not up to the task and in which Celta led 0-2.