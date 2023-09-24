Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque sends out message after ankle injury

Vitor Roque has sent out a message to fans after suffering a nasty ankle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for some time.

The Brazilian youngster, who will join Barcelona in 2024, has suffered ankle ligament damage and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

He’s now taken to social media to thank fans for their support and insist he hopes he won’t be sidelined for too long.

“I will be back soon,” he wrote on Instagram. ”Thank you all for the messages. I will be back soon in the name of Jesus.”

Athletico Paranaense have confirmed that Vitor Roque will not need to undergo surgery and will instead start treatment with the club.

It’s not clear yet when Vitor Roque will be fit to return, although there are fears he could miss the rest of the league season in Brazil which is due to end in early December.