Barcelona offer injury update on Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona offered an update on Frenkie de Jong’s injury after Saturday’s late win over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

De Jong asked to go off in the first half of the game and was replaced by Gavi. The club have now confirmed it’s an ankle problem.

Here’s the official statement:

“Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong show that he has an injury to the tibiofibular syndesmosis in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

There are already fears that Barcelona will have to cope without De Jong for a number of weeks due to the problem.

Diario AS reckon that he could be out for 5-7 weeks, meaning he may also miss the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid.

De Jong certainly seems to be out of Barcelona’s next four games which are against Real Mallorca, Sevilla, Porto and Granada.

La Liga does then pause for two weeks for an international break. Barcelona return at the end of the month with games against Athletic, Shakhtar and Real Madrid.