Joao Felix shining for Barcelona is good for Atletico - Enrique Cerezo

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has admitted that if Joao Felix shines for Barcelona this season during his season-long loan then it’s good news for the Rojiblancos.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and picked up two assists in his first three appearances for the club following his summer move.

Cerezo has been asked about Felix and knows it’s good news for his club if the forward can make a good impression at Barca.

“He is our player, we must protect him, help him and think that, if he does well, it is good for us,” he said. “We have always said, I have said, that he is a fantastic player and he is showing it at Barcelona. He didn’t adapt with us, he didn’t have any luck. And yet, he is a great player at Barcelona, ​​he was a great player here too.” Source | Sport

It’s already been reported that Atletico would want around €80 million for Felix next summer.

If he does impress at Barcelona, then there are likely to be clubs queuing up for Felix, even if the Catalans can’t afford to make his move permanent.