Recovery session - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández' squad train at the Tito Vilanova pitch after the epic win against Celta Vigo

Unprecedented comeback - FC Barcelona

Saturday brought something very, very special at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc. When Barça fans woke up on Sunday morning, the first thing they did was check their phones to make sure it hadn't all been a dream. Two goals down with less than ten minutes of regular time to play and yet they not only came back to make it 2-2, but ended up winning it 3-2!

Robert Lewandowski leading the way - FC Barcelona

Goals always bring gloss to football and Robert Lewandowski is a big part of why Barça are shining at the moment. The top scorer sent the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys wild twice to lead the team towards a special comeback on Montjuïc hill.

Tarazona 0-2 Barça Atlètic: First away win - FC Barcelona

Barça have won a tough, physical encounter at the home of Tarazona thanks to a brace from Pau Víctor, and the three points move them up to eighth in the table

Graham Hansen leaves Norway camp because of injury - SPORT

The UEFA Women's Nations League has claimed a 'victim' from Barca's squad. It is the Norwegian striker Caroline Graham Hansen. The Norwegian coach, Leif Gunnar Smerud, confirmed that the Blaugrana winger is leaving the training camp to return to Barcelona after medical tests determined that she is suffering from a muscle injury in her right leg.

Xavi helping to get the best version of Joao Cancelo - SPORT

Cancelo's desire, as he explained at his presentation, was to play for Barça and, although he remains the property of City, it has taken him just four games to prove that his dream was not a whim and, on the other hand, to prove Xavi right, the person who insisted most on his arrival.

Atletico chief Cerezo rubbing his hands over Joao Felix - SPORT

Enrique Cerezo, Atlético's president, spoke to the press before the directors' lunch prior to the derby between the Colchoneros and Real Madrid. He spoke about Joao Félix, who he sees as happy at Barça and of whom he recalls that "he is our player". In that sense, he understands that if the loan spell at Barça goes well for him, it is also positive for them.

And without Frenkie de Jong, what now? Xavi's alternatives - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's injury was the worst news of Barça's comeback against Celta at Montjuïc, a 3-2 win. The Dutchman could be out until November, a setback that leaves Xavi without one of the team's most in-form players. De Jong will miss seven Barça matches: Mallorca-FCB (26-09), FCB-Sevilla (29-09), Porto-FCB (4-10), Granada-FCB (8-10), FCB-Athletic (22-10), FCB-Xakhtar (25-10), FCB-Madrid (28-10).