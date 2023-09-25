Frenkie de Jong spotted on crutches at Barcelona after sustaining ankle injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was spotted at the Ciutat Esportiva on crutches on Monday and wearing an orthopaedic boot after sustaining an ankle injury against Celta Vigo.

De Jong was taken off in the first half and replaced by Gavi, with the club confirming after the match he’s out of action with an ankle problem.

The Dutchman was spotted by reporters at Barcelona on Monday on crutches, suggesting it may be a little while until he’s back out on the pitch.

Current estimates suggest he will he sidelined for around six weeks and is likely to miss the first Clasico of the season on October 28.

It’s thought De Jong could be fit in time for the Champions League clash against Shakhtar in Germany on November 7.

If the estimates prove to be correct then it means Barcelona will be without De Jong for eight games in all competitions, starting on Tuesday against Mallorca.