Shane Kluivert signs first professional contract with Barcelona

Shane Kluivert, son of former Barcelona striker Patrick, has signed his first professional contract with the Catalan giants.

The youngster celebrated his 16th birthday over the weekend and has now put pen to paper on professional terms with Barcelona.

Kluivert is Patrick’s youngest son and has been with Barcelona since the age of nine.

He will now continue his development with the club, although there are no details on the length of the deal.

✍️ El jugador Shane Kluivert ha signat en presència del directiu @SolerFerre i el director del Futbol Formatiu, José Ramon Alexanco la continuïtat al Club en la seva etapa juvenil#FCBMasia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6cK75AW3Sk — FC Barcelona - Masia (@FCBmasia) September 25, 2023

The teenager is clearly thrilled to be staying in Catalunya. He wrote on socia media: “Very proud and honored to have signed my first professional contract with Barcelona. Thank you for the trust! Visca el Barca.”

Kluivert will be hoping he can follow in his famous father’s footsteps by going on to make a name for himself at Barca. Patrick Kluivert spent six seasons at Barca, scoring 122 goals along the way, and winning the league title in 1999.