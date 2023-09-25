Real Mallorca have ‘designed something’ for Xavi’s Barcelona

Real Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre says he’s come up with a plan to combat Xavi’s Barcelona ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga match at Son Moix.

Barca head into the game on top of the table and fresh from a wild 3-2 win over Celta Vigo at Montjuic.

Aguirre says he’s been watching Barcelona’s games and has devised a strategy that he hopes will pay off on Tuesday night.

“We saw two games in which they suffered a lot, against Getafe which ended 0-0, and against Celta against whom they were losing 0-2 until the 80th minute,” he told reporters. “We saw two ways of countering them and looking at examples of other teams, together with our virtues, we have tried to design something, although it is always difficult.”

Real Mallorca lost 5-2 to Girona last time out, but Aguirre says his team will need no motivation when Barcelona come to town.

“The team has turned the page. Against Barcelona everyone wants to play and is motivated,” he said. “I don’t even need to motivate them for games like this. I take it for granted that the team will come out thinking about trying to win the game, because we still haven’t given joy to the fans in Son Moix.”

Barcelona won 1-0 on their last visit to Mallorca last season. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game for the visitors.