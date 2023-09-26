The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Balearic Islands for a big La Liga game against Mallorca, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

Barça dodged the injury bug for a couple of games but lost a key player at the weekend as Frenkie de Jong is expected to miss at least six weeks with an ankle injury, and the Dutchman joins Pedri (thigh) on the absentee list for this one. The lack of numbers in midfield leads to yet another call-up for young Fermín López, and despite a bit of an injury scare at the weekend Andreas Christensen is good to go and will be in uniform for this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!