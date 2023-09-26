WELCOME TO ESTADI SON MOIX!!! The cozy home of Mallorca in beautiful Palma de Mallorca is the site of a big La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one after an epic comeback win at the weekend looking to protect their lead at the top of the table. But it won’t be easy against a Mallorca side that are always very tough at home and are a nightmare matchup for Barça, and this should be a real battle in the Balearic Islands. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 7

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadi Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), Not Available (Spain), TSN 5 (Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!