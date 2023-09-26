PREVIEW | RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Last Saturday it looked like Barça were heading for a major setback at home to Celta. But an amazing recovery right at the end turned 2-0 defeat into 3-2 victory, and what's more, following the Madrid derby the day after, the Catalans were confirmed as the new league leaders!

The squad for Mallorca - FC Barcelona

The amazing comeback against Celta is still fresh in everyone's memory but there has been very little time to dwell in that moment of magic because this Tuesday there's another Liga fixture to think about.

Xavi: 'Versatile squad is the key' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach expresses pleasure with the way the players complement each other so well in the build-up to Tuesday's game with Mallorca

João Cancelo, goalscoring all-rounder - FC Barcelona

João Cancelo didn't take long to win over the fans. The right back has only appeared in four games so far, and just two in the starting line-up. Yet as well as his brilliant contributions to the defence he has also claimed two goals and an assist.

Xavi still hoping for Vitor Roque in January despite injury and FFP issues - SPORT

Xavi Hernández expects Brazil striker Vitor Roque to join FC Barcelona in January, when the transfer window opens, to strengthen the squad. The Barcelona coach denied during the press conference prior to the game against Mallorca that it was impossible for Vitor Roque to join in January, as Joan Laporta himself had suggested during a meeting with the media.

Youngster Shane Kluivert signs new contract with Barcelona - SPORT

Shane Kluivert, who is known for being the youngest son of the legendary ex-player Patrick Kluivert, has signed an agreement that guarantees his continuity at Barcelona.

Tottenham's Lo Celso remains an option for Barça in January window - SPORT

Giovani Lo Celso is still one of the possible signings that Xavi Hernandez, who tried to bring him in on several occasions during the last transfer window, likes the most.