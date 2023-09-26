Javier Tebas tells Barcelona what to do to bring in players in January

La Liga President Javier Tebas has hinted at the potential for Barcelona to make a move for the emerging Brazilian talent, Vitor Roque, in the upcoming January transfer window, despite the club’s significant financial constraints.

“They have improved a lot. They have made an effort in their salary bill. I think they still have to make an effort for next season, but they have managed to incorporate good players,” he said. “[Barcelona must] change some things to be able to sign. It will depend on whether there are departures of players, if there are savings, they will be able to incorporate players.” Tebas | Source

Barcelona currently finds themselves in a challenging financial position, exceeding their designated salary cap by approximately €130 million. This fiscal burden has limited their capacity to invest in new signings. Nevertheless, manager Xavi Hernandez maintains an optimistic outlook regarding the possibility of Roque’s arrival in the winter transfer window. Xavi’s enthusiasm is clear as he seeks to encourage the club to pursue this acquisition, especially since he lacks a natural alternative to Robert Lewandowski in his squad.

In an interview with Movistar+, as reported by Sport, Tebas acknowledged that Barcelona might entertain the idea of bringing in Roque if they can successfully offload some players and create financial flexibility within their budget. While the situation remains uncertain, the notion of the young Brazilian striker donning the iconic Blaugrana jersey is not entirely out of the realm of possibility, provided the right conditions are met.